Vets with Vettes charity car show taking place June 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Vets with Vettes invites you to the 15th annual charity car show, benefitting the Semper Fi Community Task Force and Survivor Outreach Services.

The rain or shine event is Saturday, June 1. It's from 9:00am - 1:00pm in Cabela's parking at 7090 Cabela Drive in Huntsville.

There will be a silent auction, food and rinks, games, prizes and a 50/50 drawing.

The show is open to all makes of cars, trucks and motorcycles. The grand prize is $500. The entry fee is $25.

Trophies will be given for:

Best of show

Best truck

Best paint

Best motor

Best wheels

Best motorcycle

Best club participation

For more information, visit www.vetswithvettes.org