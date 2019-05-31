× SEC lifts ban on alcohol sales at stadiums

The SEC has revised its policy on alcoholic beverage in member schools’ sporting venues, paving the way for fans to be able to buy beer and wine at games beginning in August.

The decision is up to each school in the conference, but the revision means schools will be able to sell alcohol in public areas of SEC athletics venues.

University of Alabama President Stuart Bell was one of the members of the group that looked at the issue in May 2018 and made the recommendation to revise the policy. Representatives from Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Florida also were in the group.

The SEC did not say which schools, if any, were actively considering alcohol sales.

The revision was approved during the conference’s 2019 spring meeting.

“Our policy governing alcohol sales has been a source of considerable discussion and respectful debate among our member universities in recent years,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a news release. “As a conference, we have been observant of trends in the sale and consumption of alcohol at collegiate sporting events and have drawn upon the experiences and insights of our member schools which have responsibly established limited alcohol sales within controlled spaces and premium seating areas.”

The sales in public areas are limited to beer and wine. They also will be required to be sold at designated locations throughout a venue, and an ID will be required at the place of purchase.

The designated stop times set by the SEC would be:

Football: End of third quarter

Basketball: Men’s games, second half 12-minute TV timeout; Women’s games, end of third quarter

Baseball: End of the top of the 7th inning

Softball: End of the top of the 5th inning

Other sports: No later than when 75 percent of the event’s regulation length competition is scheduled to be completed

The new policy does not include suites, clubs or private leased areas.