Rocket City Brewfest takes over Redstone Arsenal Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Get your ‘drink on’ at Rocket City Brewfest.

The 11th edition of Rocket City Brewfest kicks off at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1st, on the Redstone Arsenal Activity Field.

Attendees will have the chance to taste brews and foods from vendors that are local and regional until 7:00 p.m.

This event is in the same location that Redstone Arsenal’s Oktoberfest is held every year. The public will have access to the event via Redstone Arsenal Gate 10 on Patton Rd and ride-sharing services are able to drop and pick up attendees on the arsenal.

$10 Designated Driver tickets will be available at the entry gate box.

To purchase Brewfest tickets, click here.

Tips for a successful Brewfest:

Prepare for transportation home after the festival

Respect the beer

Respect the 2-ounce rule

Bring a chair if you will want to sit

Drink water

Be patient

Thank a volunteer

The venue is described as perfect for a Brewfest, with several covered pavilions, a permanent bathroom building, and plenty of free parking.

The annual Brewfest is one of the primary fundraisers for Free the Hops.

No Official US Army or Department of Defense endorsement is implied.

For more information, click here.