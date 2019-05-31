Parking study to come to downtown Decatur

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. -- Downtown Decatur has grown exponentially over the past ten years. While it's good for the city, the growth brings parking issues.

With the Cook Museum of Natural Sciences nearing Opening Day, the city is pushing for a new parking study.

A few components of the "Master Parking Plan" could include, but are not limited to:

shared parking

paid on-street parking (in selective, strategic areas)

parking enforcement

use of mobile applications for paying for parking

parking policies & goals

generating a revenue stream for a future parking desk(s)

controlling employee parking

using parking as a catalyst for enabling growth and development

Decatur's Director of Development, Wally Terry, says the growth in the area is a good thing.

"We know that when things change and when we hopefully grow as a community and have traffic patterns. That's not a negative," says Terry. "Patience is sometimes a virtue, but it's not it's all cracked up to be, we understand that."

If the study gets approved, it would start in July and asses traffic patterns within 11 different zones of downtown Decatur. That will allow the city to determine where the biggest need for parking adjustments are.

The cost of the study is expected to be around $20,000.