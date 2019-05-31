× One seriously injured in Thursday fire near Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. – Authorities said one person was seriously injured Thursday in a fire near Hartselle.

In a Facebook post, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person was pulled from a home on Netherly Road.

The Sheriff’s Office said neighbors told deputies somebody was still in the building. Deputies then tried breaking windows and then entering the home through a back door, but smoke and fire prevented them from entering.

Hartselle Fire responded, and authorities stated two firefighters quickly entered the house; locating and pulling the resident from the home. Oak Ridge Volunteer Fire responded as well, helping a third Hartselle firefighter with a water hose

Firefighters confirmed they performed CPR on the resident, who was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital and later to Birmingham.

In the Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office thanked all the agencies who responded and offered their support to the resident.

“The fire and smoke were intense and our thoughts and prayers are with the resident whose condition was serious. We are grateful for the cooperation and joint effort of all agencies involved. Especially the brave firefighters from the Hartselle Fire Department. We learned afterward that the two firefighters who quickly entered the blaze and carried the resident out are expecting newborns in the next month. A testament to the spirit of our area first responders!”