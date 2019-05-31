× Get tickets to the Guntersville Lake HyrdoFest 2019

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Enjoy two nights of boat racing, concerts, food, and fun at Hydrofest 2019.

Guntersville Lake Hydrofest returns the weekend of June 28th-30th. Testing and qualifying kick off on Friday and the competitive racing will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

The event will feature four classes of hydroplanes, family-fun, food vendors, a water slide, and two concerts with performances by Grammy-Award winning artist Zach Williams on Friday and a 70’s reunion on Saturday with Orleans and Firefall.

There will be a designated space for family and friends to gather and personal tent spaces will be available for $50.

Parking is $5.

Ticket prices:

Adult GA: $20 per weekend pass

Children, ages 6-12 GA: $10 per weekend pass (children age 5 and under will be free)

Adult Ultimate Weekend Pass: $40 per weekend pass

Children, ages 6-12 Ultimate Weekend Pass: $30 per weekend pas

All tickets and personal tent spaces are available now through the Hydrofest website.

Tickets for Guntersville Lake Hydrofest are available now and can be purchased at any of these local outlets:

Albertville Chamber of Commerce – 316 Sand Mountain Dr. Albertville, AL 35950

Marshall County Convention and Visitors Bureau – 200 Gunter Ave, Guntersville, AL 35976

Arab Chamber of Commerce – 1157 N Main St, Arab, AL 35016

Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce – 100 Bartlett Ave, Boaz, AL 35957

Mosley Monogram – 444 Gunter Ave, Guntersville, AL 35976

Sand Mountain Toyota – 9167 US-431, Albertville, AL 35950

Santa Fe – 7349 US-431, Albertville, AL 35950

Bakers on Main – 336 Gunter Ave, Guntersville, AL 35976

For more information contact the office at info@marshallcountycvb.com or call at 256-582-7015.