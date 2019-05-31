× Fort Payne police identify woman who died in two-vehicle wreck

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – A fatal crash at the intersection of 13th Street and Alabama Avenue in Fort Payne is under investigation. Chief Randy Bynum confirmed that Barbara Appleton Burgess, 77, died at the scene of a two-vehicle wreck on Tuesday.

Fort Payne Fire medics arrived at the scene and found Burgess unresponsive, she was later pronounced dead. Emergency crews transported the driver of the second vehicle, Robert Joseph Hairell, 21, to DeKalb Regional Medical Center with extensive injuries.

Fort Payne Police detectives and the Fort Payne Traffic Homicide investigator are looking into the wreck. Chief Bynum says that charges could be possible in the future.