Former Lauderdale solid waste director charged with theft

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – The former solid waste director in Lauderdale County turned himself in to authorities just before noon Friday.

Robert Bevis was indicted earlier this month for theft.

Prosecutors say while Bevis worked for the county as director of solid waste, he sold scrap metal collected at the county landfill and failed to deposit the money into county accounts.

They believe Bevis is responsible for more than $2,000 not being given to the county.

Bevis retired late last year.