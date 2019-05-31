Dry air filters in: Cool mornings, warm afternoons this weekend

We hit 90 degrees for the tenth day in a row at Huntsville International Airport Thursday. A few showers popped up Thursday afternoon as well, bringing some much needed rainfall to the region — though it was very hit-and-miss in nature!

A few towns in northwest Alabama may reach the low 90s again this afternoon, but it is a stretch for the Rocket City as well as Sand Mountain to climb much more than the upper 80s before sunset. Thereafter, temperatures will quickly cool into the 70s at 8pm and the upper 60s through 9pm.

Refreshingly cool Saturday Morning

Mostly clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to drop all the way into the upper 50s for some of our usual “cool spots”! Closer to town, overnight lows will still fall into the low 60s — about 3-5 degrees cooler than average for June 1.

The dry, crisp air mass will allow a quick warm up again Saturday afternoon, with thermometers reaching the upper 80s to low 90s again this weekend. However, the heat won’t be nearly as oppressive compared to last week! A west-northwesterly breeze will usher in dry air that will keep the heat in the “tolerable” range as opposed to “oppressive”.

Dry spell continues until mid-week

The humidity will return late Tuesday, setting the stage for scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop Wednesday. The hit-or-miss stormy weather is expected to extend all the way into next weekend — we are not anticipating any severe weather at this time, but remember that even “pop up” storms can produce gusty winds and frequent lightning.

The storms will also bring beneficial rainfall after a parched second half to May. It’s too soon to provide any quantitative precipitation forecasts for the 7-10 day range, but any individual storms that form would be able to drop as much as half an inch before dissipating.