Assisted living residents in Decatur party all night during senior prom

DECATUR, Ala. -- The River City got a new king and queen Thursday night during Westminster Assisted Living's senior prom.

The theme for the evening was a Starry Night. Family and friends of the seniors were invited to eat, dance and have a wonderful time.

The prom was complete with live music, ball gowns and even a picture room.

Assisted living officials said its all about making their residents feel at home.

"We want them to enjoy their life to the best of their ability and we're here to provide this service to them. And they're not just a resident, they're our family," said Executive Director Tayna Barksdale.

Dozens of local residents, organizations and sponsors helped make the special night possible for the residents. Families came from as far away as South Carolina and Nebraska to celebrate with their loved one.