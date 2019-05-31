× Alabama State Represenative Jimmy Martin loses cancer battle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama State Representative Jimmy Martin lost his battle with cancer early Friday morning.

In a statement, Gov. Kay Ivey remembered his accomplishments and offered her support to his family.

“Early this morning, state Representative Jimmy Martin lost his battle to cancer. Alabama has truly lost a good man and statesman. His many years of service to the people of Autauga and Chilton counties have made a lasting impact on the future of the entire state. As we enter in the final moments of this Legislative Session, let us remember the contributions that Representative Martin made throughout his tenure. His presence in the Alabama House of Representatives will be greatly missed. I offer my prayers to his family during this difficult time of loss.”

Ivey also directed flags at the Alabama State Capitol and within Autuga and Chilton counties to be flown at half staff until sunset Sunday, June 2. Martin represented both counties in the legislature.