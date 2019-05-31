Alabama State House may vote on medical marijuana study commission

Posted 5:14 am, May 31, 2019, by

(Photo: Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers might create a medical marijuana study commission that would recommend legislation for next year.

The proposal is a compromise after a Senate-passed bill to legalize medical marijuana hit opposition in the House of Representatives.

The House of Representatives could vote Friday on the watered-down bill.

Republican Sen. Tim Melson of Florence says it would be a step forward toward the eventual goal of allowing ailing patients to access medical marijuana. Melson’s original bill would have allowed patients with certain medical conditions to purchase medical marijuana with a doctor’s approval.

The Alabama Senate approved the measure in a 17-6 vote, but the bill hit opposition in the House.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says more than 30 states have approved some form of a medical marijuana program.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.