Alabama bill signed into law, 18-year-olds now allowed to drive commercial trucks
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Drivers as young as 18 are now allowed to apply for a CDL in Alabama.
HB479 was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey and has a few restrictions on those aged 18-21 who apply to drive a commercial truck.
- Limited to Class A CDL only
- No hazmat or passenger endorsements
- Prohibited from operating oversize or specially configured loads requiring a permit from ALDOT
- Limited to commercial driving within the State of Alabama only
Trucking company owners said the bill would help younger drivers get experience sooner and fill gaps in the industry.