Alabama bill signed into law, 18-year-olds now allowed to drive commercial trucks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Drivers as young as 18 are now allowed to apply for a CDL in Alabama.

HB479 was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey and has a few restrictions on those aged 18-21 who apply to drive a commercial truck.

Limited to Class A CDL only

No hazmat or passenger endorsements

Prohibited from operating oversize or specially configured loads requiring a permit from ALDOT

Limited to commercial driving within the State of Alabama only

Trucking company owners said the bill would help younger drivers get experience sooner and fill gaps in the industry.