Alabama bill signed into law, 18-year-olds now allowed to drive commercial trucks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Drivers as young as 18 are now allowed to apply for a CDL in Alabama.

HB479 was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey and has a few restrictions on those aged 18-21 who apply to drive a commercial truck.

  • Limited to Class A CDL only
  • No hazmat or passenger endorsements
  • Prohibited from operating oversize or specially configured loads requiring a permit from ALDOT
  • Limited to commercial driving within the State of Alabama only

Trucking company owners said the bill would help younger drivers get experience sooner and fill gaps in the industry.

