18-wheeler overturns on I-565 westbound ramp

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An 18-wheeler overturned on a I-565 on-ramp Friday afternoon, slowing Interstate 565 traffic.

The truck overturned on the westbound on-ramp leaving Huntsville International Airport.

The ramp was closed while a tow truck was brought in to remove the truck, and westbound traffic on I-565 was slow in the area.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.