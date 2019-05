× 12-year-old boy on bike hit by car in Tanner

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Thursday after he was hit by a car in Tanner, according to state troopers.

Alabama State Tropper Curtis Summerville said it happened on Rosie Road around 2:45 p.m. The boy was on his bike at the time. Summerville said the driver of the car was a 67-year-old man from Tanner.

The boy’s condition is unknown at this time. Authorities are continuing to investigate.