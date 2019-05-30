× Woman shot during confrontation with Huntsville police

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Stadium Apartments in Huntsville.

One woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after she was shot, police said.

Police responded to the apartments in the 3200 block of Westheimer Drive at approximately 8:45 a.m.

Huntsville Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said residents claimed the woman was pointing a weapon at them.

After a brief confrontation, shots were fired and at least one officer fired back, Johnson said.

Police said they believe the woman, who was not identified, lived at the apartment complex. No other residents there were hurt, Johnson said.