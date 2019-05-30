Tuscumbia fatal hit and run remains unsolved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Law enforcement in Colbert County continue to work a homicide investigation. They are needing help in identifying anyone who might be connected to the death of Gillus Carter.

Tuscumbia Police Department detectives say on August 16, 2018, 30-year-old Gillus Carter was in the parking lot of Chapel Hill Church of Christ on U.S. Highway 72 West.

Detectives working the case say at least one vehicle came into the same parking lot and struck Carter severely injuring him. He died two weeks later.

Tuscumbia police say they have interviewed several people and ruled out possible persons of interest. One witness told police the vehicle which fled the scene was a newer model Ford Mustang and dark in color.

Help authorities bring those to justice who are responsible for Gillus Carter’s death. If you have information on this crime don’t hesitate to contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line.

You have three ways to contact operators, all of which are anonymous. Over the phone dial (256)386-8685. By text message, send your detailed information to 274637 (CRIMES). Tips can also be submitted on the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

No matter how you get the information to them, you will be eligible for a cash reward.