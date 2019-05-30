Rocket City Trash Pandas to reveal uniforms in Big Spring Park

Posted 8:39 pm, May 30, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Rocket City Trash Pandas have announced a uniform reveal party in Big Spring Park.

Radio personality Mojo will emcee the event on June 20, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. near the Huntsville Museum of Art. They plan to showcase all five of the official Rocket City Trash Pandas team uniforms.

There will be a production starring local high school baseball players, food trucks, a uniform fashion show starring local media celebrities, and a sneak peek at the stadium construction progress.

You will also be able to find out how to buy your very own Trash Pandas jersey.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.