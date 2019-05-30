× Rocket City Trash Pandas to reveal uniforms in Big Spring Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Rocket City Trash Pandas have announced a uniform reveal party in Big Spring Park.

Radio personality Mojo will emcee the event on June 20, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. near the Huntsville Museum of Art. They plan to showcase all five of the official Rocket City Trash Pandas team uniforms.

There will be a production starring local high school baseball players, food trucks, a uniform fashion show starring local media celebrities, and a sneak peek at the stadium construction progress.

You will also be able to find out how to buy your very own Trash Pandas jersey.