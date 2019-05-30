Now without a home, displaced residents of Magnolia Place Apartments aim to help each other

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The day after 15 units at Magnolia Place Apartments went up in flames, residents, now without a home, are trying to keep their heads up by supporting each other.

“You can’t dwell on the bad things, you've got to find a way to keep pushing and keep going," said Avance Earskine, a displaced resident of the apartment complex.

On Thursday a group of displaced residents were standing in the parking lot listening to music and helping each other carry out what was left of their belongings. The way they see it, they’re in this together.

“I’ve been here for a little over a year and I’ve gotten to know the people in my community," Earskine said.

She says the help they’ve been offered has been overwhelming, with plenty of people and organizations offering clothes, toiletries, and food. Earskine said she's thankful, but she thinks there's more that can be done.

“I was up late and I was thinking, I really wonder if everybody was able to find somewhere to comfortable and safe to lay their head, I wonder if everybody ate, did everybody get help," she said.

Now members of the Magnolia Place Community want to take the help a step further.

“Everyone is providing the things we need, but we don’t have a home now," Earskie said. "Where are we supposed to put the things you’re giving us?”

A group of residents have started a fundraiser specifically to provide for apartment fees and deposits for the 16 families now without a place to live.

“I want to be able to help them do application fees, pay their first month, pay their deposits," Earskine explained. "And give them a little help, a little start, a little hope.”

Right now the community members who are organizing the fundraiser want everyone who was displaced by Wednesday’s fire to contact them at Earskine's Facebook page, so they know who still needs help.

You can donate to the displaced residents at this GoFundMe link: https://www.gofundme.com/magnolia-place-fundraiser