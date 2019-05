× Man shot earlier this week in Decatur dies

DECATUR, Ala. – A man shot shot early Tuesday morning in Decatur has died, police said Thursday.

Malachi McCray, 18, of Madison, died Wednesday, according to the Decatur Police Department.

McCray was shot around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on Central Parkway near 10th Street SW.

No one was arrested for the shooting. Police said the case will go to a grand jury to consider whether charges should be filed.