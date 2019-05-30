Local 10-year-old creates slimy summer business model

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Levi Bacon is a ten-year-old entrepreneur who sells homemade slime. The goo is something kids across America are fascinated with thanks to a social media craze.

"I had to work on my slime and make sure I had all my ingredients," explained Bacon. "Make sure I had all the slime packed up for Saturdays for the Providence Market."

But he said getting to this point took lots of dedication. "I earn money by cleaning the house, and by working and helping my family," said Bacon.

With that money, he started Designer Drip Slime.

Bacon allows his customers to customize their goo with glitter, beads, and charms.

"I made over two hundred seventeen dollars on my first day."

The process of creating the perfect formula took some time. "The first one, we used borax in it," he explained. "It didn't go as well because it looked like a big blob, and it was kind of squishy but not stretching a lot."

But the "kid-preneur" says the third recipe was a charm. "It was perfect," he explained. "That's how we made the perfect slime for everybody to play with.

Levi's mother said she's just happy to see her son learning lifelong skills from a business he created himself.

The Providence Elementary School student says running a business has improved his communication skills and he's sharpening up his fast math too.

His mother said his sales pitches recently caught the attention of a NASA employee.

"She made me an offer to come there and talk to kids about my slime and my business," he added.

He looks forward to teaching and inspiring others. "Other kids should know, if you put your mind to it, you can do anything!"

Designer Drip Slime is sold at the Providence Market each Saturday. The brightly colored goo is sold in three sizes: 2 ounces, 4 ounces and 8 ounces.

You can follow Levi's Instagram account for updates @DesignerDripSlime.