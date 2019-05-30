Lawmakers approve parole board overhaul

May 30, 2019
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama legislators have approved an overhaul of the state parole board that would give the governor more control over the board.
The Alabama Senate on Thursday voted 25-5 for the bill that now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey.Supporters say the recent paroles of some violent offenders, including a man who was later accused of killing three people, show the need for change.

Opponents say the bill would politicize the parole process and not address the problems that have occurred.

Under the bill, the governor would also gain the authority to appoint the parole board director. The bill would also establish sentence minimums inmates must serve before becoming eligible for parole. It would also give the governor and attorney general the ability to veto early paroles that deviate from that schedule if they believe the board violated guidelines.

