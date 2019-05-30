Lawmakers approve parole board overhaul
Opponents say the bill would politicize the parole process and not address the problems that have occurred.
Under the bill, the governor would also gain the authority to appoint the parole board director. The bill would also establish sentence minimums inmates must serve before becoming eligible for parole. It would also give the governor and attorney general the ability to veto early paroles that deviate from that schedule if they believe the board violated guidelines.