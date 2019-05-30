Huntsville’s Erin Howard in the top 16 finalists of National Spelling Bee

Erin Howard successfully spells the word ‘sgenestrole’ during the final rounds of the 91st Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center May 31, 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Sixteen spellers have advanced to the prime-time finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee after a marathon session that lasted nearly 5½ hours.

Two spellers made the prime-time finals for the third time: 14-year-old Erin Howard of Huntsville, Alabama and 13-year-old Shruthika Padhy of Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

The winner will receive more than $50,000 in cash and prizes and a new, custom-designed trophy.

Other returning finalists are 12-year-old Abhijay Kodali of Flower Mound, Texas, who finished third last year; 13-year-old Navneeth Murali of Edison, New Jersey; 13-year-old Aisha Randhawa of Corona, California; 13-year-old Rohan Raja of Irving, Texas; and 13-year-old Simone Kaplan of Davie, Florida.

