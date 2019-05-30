Huntsville Assistance Program opening third location in Madison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Assistance Program (HAP) will open a third office on Saturday, June 1, to better serve the community.
The new location will be in Madison.
HAP is "a group of Christian congregations who desire to provide a ministry of assistance and referrals to needy individuals and families of Madison County, Alabama."
HAP members say their primary goal is to help clients have a better life.
Each client is interviewed in person to best determine how he or she may be helped. That could mean something as simple as the one-time payment of a utility bill or something more complex, such as a referral for marital counseling or addiction treatment.
The Huntsville Assistance Program can be contacted:
Huntsville:
1001 Monroe Street SW
Huntsville, AL 35801
phone: 256-539-2320
fax: 256-519-8918
Toney:
11588 Pulaski Pike
Toney, AL 35773
phone: 256-828-8788
Clearing House:
phone: 256-534-1928
Email:
hapcentral@att.net
You can find more information and a donation link at HUNTSVILLEASSISTANCEPROGRAM.ORG