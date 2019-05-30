Huntsville Assistance Program opening third location in Madison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Assistance Program (HAP) will open a third office on Saturday, June 1, to better serve the community.

The new location will be in Madison.

HAP is "a group of Christian congregations who desire to provide a ministry of assistance and referrals to needy individuals and families of Madison County, Alabama."

HAP members say their primary goal is to help clients have a better life.

Each client is interviewed in person to best determine how he or she may be helped. That could mean something as simple as the one-time payment of a utility bill or something more complex, such as a referral for marital counseling or addiction treatment.

The Huntsville Assistance Program can be contacted:

Huntsville:

1001 Monroe Street SW

Huntsville, AL 35801

phone: 256-539-2320

fax: 256-519-8918

Toney:

11588 Pulaski Pike

Toney, AL 35773

phone: 256-828-8788

Clearing House:

phone: 256-534-1928

Email:

hapcentral@att.net

You can find more information and a donation link at HUNTSVILLEASSISTANCEPROGRAM.ORG