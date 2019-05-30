× Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Tennessee teen

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for missing 14-year-old Grace Scott.

Grace went missing from the Karen Drive and Benders Ferry Road area in Mt. Juliet Wednesday afternoon.

Grace is 5’4″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Grace has health concerns and does not have her medication, phone, cash, or any additional clothing, according to officials.

Anyone with information on where she may be was asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615)-754-2550.