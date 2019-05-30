Dirty equipment and improper holding temperatures found during recent health inspections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Madison County

Sakura Sushi & Steak House

12090 County Line Rd P, Madison, AL 35756

Score: 71

Violations:

No sanitizer in the dish machine.

Rice and shrimp were held at improper temperatures.

The soda gun nozzle and the ice maker needed cleaning.

Plastic lids were found cracked/broken.

Employees weren't using hand sinks to only wash their hands.

No paper towels at hand sinks.

All violations were corrected during the follow-up visit.

___________________________________________________

Limestone County

Fiesta Mexicana

600 S Jefferson St, Athens, AL 35611

Score: 71

Violations:

Wrong amount of sanitizer found in the dish machine.

Employees weren't using hand sinks to only wash their hands.

Cheese, sour cream, tomatoes & lettuce 46, WIC-beans & rice 48

Not reheating to 165F prior to placing in warming units Rice 108F, cheese dip 95F.

____________________________________________________

Clean Plate Recommendation

Grandmother's House Restaurant

3980 Old Hwy 431, Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763

Score: 98

The 1920s home turned restaurant was, in fact, owner Wenona Moorer's grandmother's house. Family photos and treasured antiques help tell the story.

"I was praying one day and the Lord spoke to me about opening it here," explained Moorer. "And we pray for all of our customers here that they'll enjoy it and feel like they're coming to grandmother's house."

The food is exactly what you would find at -- well a grandmother's house -- if grandma had some extra hands. The menu is different every day they're open.

Meatloaf, golden chicken fingers and turkey and dressing are just a sample of their main dishes. Sides include creamed potatoes, green beans and fried okra. Take your pick between homemade cornbread or fluffy buttery golden rolls.

Moorer proudly represented Alabama on the tv show 'Chopped' back in 2014 and got second place!

A great-grandmother herself, Moorer sees her staff and customers as part of her extended family.