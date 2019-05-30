Creekside Elementary remembers girl and grandmother killed in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - A woman and young girl from Harvest are being remembered after they were killed in a car crash.

Linda Bippen and six-year-old Alivia Bippen were killed in a crash Tuesday on Balch Road.

Alivia was just a few months from starting first grade.

Dozens of families showed up on Thursday evening to remember a little girl who they say was always smiling.

"We are a very close community. We love each other and support each other," Creekside Elementary assistant principal Nona Adams said.

Teachers, parents, and kids at Creekside Elementary were asked to wear blue.

"Blue is her favorite color," Adams said.

The crash happened just a few miles from the school.

"She had so much to offer the world, and I think that's what we're the most sad about," Alivia's uncle Sean Bippen said.

"She brought a smile to everyone's face. She was always smiling. She gave the best hugs. If you saw her in the hallway, she was giving you a hug," Adams said.

So on this evening, it's teachers and fellow parents who have to give the hugs instead. Summer break just started for these families, but they and teachers know the fall won't be the same without Alivia.

The Bippen famliy says both Alivia and Linda will be laid to rest on Sunday. Visitation will happen from noon until 2:00 p.m. at Berryhill Funeral Home on north Memorial Parkway. Funeral services will follow.