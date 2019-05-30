Celebrate 200 years of Alabama history at the newly renovated Constitution Hall Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Constitution Hall Park, the birthplace of Alabama, will hold its public grand re-opening on Saturday, June 1, 2019, after undergoing restorations to the buildings and park.

The celebration will feature history themed family activities and crafts, live music, food trucks and museum tours. The event will also include a reenactment of President Monroe’s visit to Huntsville in June 1819. The event is free to all, from 10:00 a.m. through 4:00p.m. President Monroe will arrive at Constitution Hall Park on horseback at 3p.m.

Executive Director of EarlyWorks Family of Museums, Bart Williams says Constitution Hall Park pays tribute to Alabama’s statehood and the delegates of the state’s first constitution 200 years ago. As one of the Alabama Bicentennial Commission’s Legacy Projects, the new public park offers a space for the community honor Alabama’s statehood.

Williams says the park is a place to gather with green spaces, wide sidewalks, ample lighting and two retail outlets including a gift shop and a new Piper and Leaf-Artisan Tea Company location. Visitors can tour the building, now called Constitution Hall, that served as the meeting place for the 44 delegates that drafted Alabama’s first state constitution.

“We hope that the reimagined park becomes a community gathering spot and a place that people want to come and hang out and interact in an honorable way with Huntsville’s history,” Williams said.

Other buildings available for tour include Clement Comer Clay’s law office, John Boardman’s office and print shop and the residence of Madison County’s first sheriff, Stephen Neal.

As a living history museum, visitors can see how people dressed, lived and worked in Huntsville in 1819. Williams says the museum creates a fun and exciting way to learn about Alabama’s early history.

“The park is a setting for educating community members both young and old.” Williams said.

The park is a culmination of restorations to buildings inside and out, and a total overhaul to the park and outdoor space in the hopes of leaving a lasting legacy in honor of Alabama’s statehood.

The park will be free and open to the public. The museum will offer tours of the buildings daily. Constitution Hall Park is located at 109 Gates Avenue in downtown Huntsville, Alabama. More information on the museum, upcoming events and field trip opportunities can be found on the EarlyWorks Family of Museums website, www.earlyworks.com.