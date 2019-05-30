After two weeks of little to no rainfall, “abnormally dry” conditions spread in north Alabama

After two weeks of abnormally warm temperatures and little to no rainfall, the U.S. Drought Monitor says that “abnormally” dry conditions have spread from the northwest corner of Alabama east into the Cumberland Plateau.

As a result, the hot weather increased evaporation and dried soils. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports indicated that 47% of the topsoil moisture in Alabama was short or very short (dry or very dry), up from 12% last week.

Thankfully, rain is in the forecast for Thursday, however another dry spell is possible through the weekend extending into early next week.

