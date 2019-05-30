90,000 USB cables sold at Target recalled for shock, fire hazard

Target has issued a recall on the heyday 3-foot lightning USB charging cable.

About 90,000 USB cables are being recalled because they can pose a shock and fire hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled cables were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at http://www.target.com from June 2018 through January 2019.for about $15.

The cables are used to charge cellphones and other electronics that use lightning connector charging cables. The metal charging cable is purple, green and blue iridescent. The word “heyday” is printed on the cable’s connector.

The model number 080 08 8261 is printed on the side of the product’s packaging.

Target has received 14 reports of the cables smoking, sparking or igniting, including two reports of consumer finger burns.

If you bought the recalled product, return it to any Target store for a full refund.

