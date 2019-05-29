UAH now offers installment plans for school fees and tuition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The University of Alabama at Huntsville has rolled out a new payment program that will allow students to break up school fees into installments.

Until recently, UAH students were required to pay for a semester in full, upfront.

One student said the new payment plans save more than money.

"It doesn't just pay literally monetarily. I think it saves some stress and honestly increases a lifespan," said Daniel Teel, UAH Senior.

At UAH more than half of the student body receives financial assistance of some sort.

The new plans would require students to pay a $50 enrollment fee and would withdraw payment from an account or debit card on a set schedule.

Teel said he believes the plans will better his student experience.

"If you could pay it in chunks, just for me, it frees up so much more time," he said. "It allows me to do better in school, because I don't have to focus so much on making the rent, and making that huge one time payment per semester."

Outside of being a student, Teel is a music artist and those costs on top of tuition are adding up.

"Paying that and having to pay for school is racking up a considerable amount of debt very quickly," Teel explained. "I know that at least this next semester it's going to be really really helpful. It's going to give me a huge break."

He's excited to have new financial options.

"Finally getting to actually save some of my money, and use it for long-term deals not just spend it as soon as I have it."

Financial freedom is something that is hard to come by for students and Teel said this is just a little taste.

Locally Alabama A&M and the University of North Alabama both offer installment plans.

The other two University of Alabama System schools offer also offer payment plans.

For additional details visit the UAH website.