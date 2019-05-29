Shop for a cause June 1 at Belk

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Shop Karen Kane at Belk Parkway Place on June 1 and receive 20% off your regular price purchase.

In addition, ten percent of all Karen Kane purchases will benefit The Junior League of Huntsville, which is committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the action of volunteers.

Enjoy music and refreshments while shopping. Not going to be in town? You can call or stop by and Belk staff will pre-sale your merchandise. For more information call 256-551-4200 ext. 313 or email jill_driscoll@belk.com.