SEC on CBS 2019 schedule starts season with Alabama at South Carolina

The Alabama Crimson Tide will travel to Columbia, S.C. to face the Gamecocks in the 2019 season’s first SEC on CBS game.

The two teams last played in 2010, with South Carolina pulling off an upset victory over Alabama.

Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl are all back as the lead announcing team for the SEC on CBS.

The rest of the schedule is below. Teams playing in “SEC Game of the Week” entries will be announced 6-12 days prior to kickoff.

Sept. 14 – 3:30 p.m. – Alabama at South Carolina

Sept. 21 – 3:30 p.m. – SEC Game TBD; 8 p.m. SEC Game of the Week

Sept. 28 – 3:30 p.m. – SEC Game of the Week

Oct. 5 – 3:30 p.m. – SEC Game of the Week

Oct. 12 – 3:30 p.m. – SEC Game of the Week

Oct. 19 – 3:30 p.m. – SEC Game of the Week

Oct. 26 – 3:30 p.m. – SEC Game of the Week

Nov. 2 – 3:30 p.m. – Georgia vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 9 – 3:30 p.m. – SEC Game of the Week

Nov. 16 – 12 p.m. – SEC Game TBD; 3:30 p.m. SEC Game of the Week

Nov. 23 – 3:30 p.m. – SEC Game of the Week

Nov. 29 – 2:30 p.m. – Missouri at Arkansas

Nov. 30 – 3:30 p.m. – SEC Game of the Week

Dec. 7 – 4 p.m. – SEC Championship Game

Dec. 14 – 3 p.m. – Army-Navy

Dec. 31 – 2 p.m. – Hyundai Sun Bowl