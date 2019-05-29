Rosa Parks, Helen Keller to get statues on Capitol grounds

Posted 12:38 pm, May 29, 2019, by , Updated at 12:43PM, May 29, 2019

Alabama's State Capital Building

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Rosa Parks and Helen Keller are soon to have statues on the grounds of the Alabama State Capitol.

Gov. Kay Ivey signed legislation Wednesday creating a Women’s Tribute Statue Commission to fund, commission and place the statues on the Capitol grounds.

Parks was arrested Dec. 1, 1955, for refusing to give up her seat on a segregated Montgomery city bus to a white passenger. Her arrest helped spark the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the civil rights movement.

Keller, who was born both deaf and blind in Tuscumbia, Alabama, became a world-famous author and activist.

