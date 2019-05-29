× Registration for Alabama’s 2019 gator hunting season starts next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will open up online registration for the state’s annual alligator hunt next week.

Registration for the regulated alligator hunts opens online at 8 a.m. June 4 and must be completed by 8 a.m. July 10. Selection status will be updated after noon July 10, and hunters have to confirm their acceptance by 8 a.m. July 17.

The state will distribute 260 alligator tags across five hunting zones. Hunters can register one time per zone, and each tag allows the holder to harvest one alligator.

The application fee is $22, and hunters and their assistants must have valid hunting licenses while they’re hunting.

The five zones and tag availability are:

SOUTHWEST ALABAMA ZONE – 100 Tags

Locations: Private and public waters in Baldwin and Mobile counties north of interstate 10, and private and public waters in Washington, Clarke and Monroe counties east of U.S. Highway 43 and south of U.S. Highway 84. 2019 Dates: Sunset on August 8, until sunrise on August 11. Sunset on August 15, until sunrise on August 18.

COASTAL ZONE – 50 Tags

Locations: Private and public waters in Baldwin and Mobile counties south of Interstate 10. 2019 Dates: Sunset on August 8, until sunrise on August 11. Sunset on August 15, until sunrise on August 18.

SOUTHEAST ALABAMA ZONE – 40 Tags

Locations: Private and public waters in Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Russell counties (excluding public Alabama state waters in Walter F. George Reservoir/Lake Eufaula and its navigable tributaries). 2019 Dates: Sunset on August 10, until sunrise on September 2.

WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA ZONE – 50 Tags

Locations: Private and public waters in Monroe (north of U.S. Highway 84), Wilcox and Dallas counties. 2019 Dates: Sunset on August 8, until sunrise on August 11. Sunset on August 15, until sunrise on August 18.

LAKE EUFAULA ZONE – 20 Tags

Locations: Public state waters only in the Walter F. George Reservoir/Lake Eufaula and its navigable tributaries, south of Alabama Highway 208 at Omaha Bridge (excludes Eufaula National Wildlife Refuge). 2019 Dates: Sunset August 16, until sunrise September 30.