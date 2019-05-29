Purchase part of Deshler High School football history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Do you want to own a piece of history? A massive rehabilitation project is underway at the Deshler High School football stadium, and you can own a piece of the field where champions were made.

Stand at field level and you can almost hear pads hitting, crowds cheering and the resulting whistles from days gone by. Howard Chappell Stadium has seen many boys turn into men. It is also home to the second winningest high school football program in the state.

“It is just a special place,” explained Keller Thompson, a Deshler High School athletic booster. “Not many people can say that Bear Bryant has walked their field, but we can.”

Football at Deshler High School is a big deal. So when the school system decided to replace the natural grass with artificial turf, requests started pouring in.

“When they actually start working on this field, the turf will be gone forever,” said Thompson. “The turf that so many generations have played on through-out the years.”

So coaches and Thompson came up with a fundraising idea to sell the grass. Proceeds will go directly back to the football team to support the players.

“We just thought that giving people an opportunity to support the program and taking a piece of history with them that they can never get back, would be kind of awesome,” Thompson stated.

For a $25 donation, you can own a 10-foot slice of the championship turf from Howard Chappell Stadium. However, if you want some stadium sod you might not want to wait. Boosters and coaches will be at the field Wednesday and Thursday nights from 6 to 8 rolling up the grass, and giving you the opportunity to keep history alive.

The rehabilitation project also includes digging a rather large retention pond on an existing practice field to help with flooding in the area. Both projects are expected to be complete by August 1st.