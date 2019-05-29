× Police charge Tuscumbia woman with theft

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police arrested a Tuscumbia woman accused of stealing from a sports equipment store.

According to police, Raeishia Russell was arrested after she took several items from Hibbett Sports inside the Florence Mall and then left without paying.

Officials also say that Russell was trespassing at the Mall and was not allowed to be on the Mall property during the theft.

The total cost of the merchandise was over $2,000.00, according to police

Warrants were issued for Russell, and she was arrested on Tuesday and charged with Theft of Property 2nd and Burglary 3rd.