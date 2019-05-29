North Alabama Land Trust raising money to acquire 86 acres on Chapman Mountain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, The North Alabama Land Trust is working to expand the Chapman Mountain nature preserve, but they need help.

The organization has until mid-August to raise $80,000 to purchase 86 acres near the Alabama A&M University campus. This area is located near an area that was recently logged.

The executive director of the land trust says it's important to preserve the trees in the area. But that isn't the only reason why they want to acquire this land.

"The only water that we know of on the mountain is in this area. It's a free-flowing spring which is very, very nice for education purposes," said Marie Bostick, executive director.

The North Alabama Land Trust hopes to eventually purchase all the land on Chapman Mountain and preserve it.