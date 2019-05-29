Land Trust needs help preserving more land at Chapman Mountain

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Land Trust of North Alabama announced their plans to preserve more land at Chapman Mountain and they are asking for community help.

As more areas in north Alabama undergo developments, the Land Trust of North Alabama wants to add an additional 86 acres to their property but need to raise $80,000 by August 15th in order to complete the expansion.

According to the Land Trust team, preserving the land could significantly increase the outdoor recreation and wildlife conservation area. They are also hoping to use the area as an educational opportunity.

Despite being so close to Huntsville, Chapman Mountain has remained an untouched woodland area for many years. This acquisition would significantly increase the natural corridor and habitat for wildlife.

When combined with Alabama A&M University lands and the existing Chapman Mountain Nature Preserve, the total uninterrupted acreage would grow to approximately 650. Because Huntsville is growing so rapidly and is projected to be the largest city in the state in less than 10 years.

The Land Trust of North Alabama says it is crucial to preserve land in order to protect wildlife and provide recreation for the people who live here.

For more information or to donate, click here.