I-59 southbound traffic diverted following crash; ALDOT planning emergency bridge repairs

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) says a tractor-trailer crash caused a bridge in DeKalb County to be shut down.

Crews closed DeKalb County 140 bridge, over Interstate 59 at Sulphur Springs (Exit 239), for an extended amount of time. Crews are diverting all southbound traffic on the exit ramps and back to I-59 southbound.

ALDOT is working to design repairs to fix it.

Currently, eastbound traffic can use I-59 southbound only, and westbound traffic can use I-59 northbound only.

Motorists should expect some delays and northbound I-59 remains open.