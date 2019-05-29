Police investigate shooting at Overlook Apartments in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are at Overlook Apartments off of Sparkman Drive investigating a shooting.

A resident tells our crew on the scene that people were shooting at one another in the complex near the pool. There are multiple evidence markers being placed.

The first call came in around 9:26 p.m. as a loud party and at 9:30 p.m. the shots fired came in. Multiple vehicles were hit at the complex and shots were also fired at the apartment complex itself.

Emergency crews sent one man to the hospital with gunshot wounds and his condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not identified a suspect at this time.

