Firefighters respond to apartment fire on Winchester Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Firefighters responded to an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon just north of Alabama A&M University.

The fire was at Magnolia Place Apartments near the intersection of Winchester Road and Meridian Street around 1:30 p.m.

Images from the scene showed flames shooting through the roof of one of the apartment buildings.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Winchester Road was blocked while crews fought the fire.