Community Free Dental Clinic hopes to buy their building and expand their services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A trip to the dentist can cost a lot of money, especially for someone without dental insurance. The Community Free Dental Clinic is the only free clinic in Madison County where people can get relief from tooth pain at no cost.

The clinic has served the area for five years. Now, they hope to expand their mission even further. The clinic has served nearly 8,000 people in Madison County, but wants to serve more.

"We are trying to buy the building where we are located because we are paying rent every month and there's always the concern of us having to move somewhere else and having to relocate all of the equipment, which could be a huge expense," said clinic director Julia Nabors.

Service at the clinic is completely free. They run off of donations from the community and grants, but they are looking for extra support to buy the building.

"We need around $800,000 dollars to buy the building," said Nabors. "Then we will own the building, we will be here permanently and we can continue to add services and not just do extractions. We are keeping people out of the hospital, and getting them back to work. But we want to be able to do this on a more permanent basis."

The clinic serves veterans, the elderly and people who need to get out of pain and get back to work.

"We need some of the big companies perhaps, or some of the philanthropic organizations. I mean we can name the building for them. We need $50,000, $100,000 donations," said Eugenia Graves, the president of the board of directors of the clinic.

Not only do they need some big donations, but they also need more dentists in the area to volunteer their time.

"If they just donated four hours a year, then this clinic would be able to serve twice as many people in the Huntsville/Madison area," said Katiya McKinney, the clinic's marketing volunteer.

The clinic relies entirely on volunteers -- from the dentists, dental assistants, hygienists, nurses, to the front desk.

"They're giving something and somebody has not gave them anything, so it's not like they're giving back, they're just giving," said Jackolene McDonald, a patient at the clinic.

The clinic said they pride themselves on not just pulling teeth, they care about the whole person. They said they are hoping some companies may see their story and be moved to help them reach their goal. Individuals can also donate money directly to the clinic or through the Amazon Smile program.