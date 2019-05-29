× Boaz police arrest man accused of using app to meet child for sex act

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A man from Owens Cross Roads is facing charges after police say he traveled to meet a child for sex.

Kevin Alexander Guerrero-Beltran,29, was arrested Tuesday, May 28th, by Boaz police. According to police, Guerrero-Beltran was communicating with the minor through the app “whisper”. The child’s parent intercepted the messages and notified police, according to the report.

Guerrero-Beltran was met by officers after he arrived at a specific location that was determined with the child, according to authorities.

Guerrero-Beltran is booked into the Marshall County jail on a $60,000 bond.