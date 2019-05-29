Birmingham-area teacher gets big surprise while on the Ellen DeGeneres show

Wanda Sykes, who was the guest host for Ellen on Wednesday, surprises Jasmine Merlette from Birmingham who teaches 3rd grade in the Teach for America program at Sun Valley Elementary School.

A video of Jasmine pumping up her students before their state test to the tune of “Old Town Road Remix” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus recently went viral.

The 23-year-old talks about the under-served children in her classroom and explains how the video helped calm her students’ nerves. Plus, Wanda surprises Jasmine with $10,000, courtesy of Shutterfly.