Bill passed to lower price of pistol permits in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Pistol permits in one north Alabama county will now be $10 cheaper due to a recent bill signed into law.

Tyler Pruett with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says permit prices will be $15 effective at 8:01 a.m. May 30.

Legislators set the previous pistol permit price for DeKalb County in 1991, and to change the price it required passage of a bill in this spring’s legislative session.

Sen. Steve Livingston (R-Scottsboro) and Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter (R–Rainsville) worked on the bill to lower the price. Gov. Ivey signed the bill into law on May 29.

Active first responders (police, firefighters, and EMS) and senior citizens, 62 years or older, are now eligible to receive their permit for $1 each year.

“One main goal since taking office has been reducing the permit price,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “I’d also like to thank Senator Steve Livingston and Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter for helping us get this done. They were extremely helpful in getting the price reduced. We’re also proud to offer the permits to first responders for a dollar. This day in age, our first responders need to be able to defend themselves, as any emergency call can be dangerous,” Welden added.