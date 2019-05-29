‘Anti-Road Rage Act’: In the fast lane, you must pass others

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Senate has passed legislation prohibiting drivers from staying in the leftmost lane on interstate highways for more than a mile-and-a-half (2.4 kilometers) without passing another vehicle.

The sponsor of the bill, Republican Rep. Phillip Pettus, calls it the “Anti-Road Rage Act.”

He says it’s aimed at reducing the risk of violence from drivers becoming angry at slow drivers in the left lane.

The bill allows for some exemptions, such as during inclement weather or particularly bad traffic conditions.

The legislation now heads to the governor’s desk to be signed.

