× A suite in the Shoals Hospital Medical Offices caught fire

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – A suite in the Shoals Hospital Medical Offices building caught on fire Wednesday evening.

Fire Chief Shawn Malone tells WHNT News 19 that a fire alarm went off around 6:30 p.m. inside a suite on the third floor. When firefighters arrived, smoke was already coming out of a window.

Firefighters contained the fire to the suite where the alarm went off. The first and second floors of the building received light smoke damage.

Fire inspectors will continue to investigate Thursday morning.