Tennessee’s state parks offering free, guided hikes in June

Posted 6:30 am, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 06:34AM, May 28, 2019

Teenager girl with binocular explore scenic view to Great Smoky Mountains and Cherokee National Forest from the Turkey Creek Overlook at Cherohala Skyway, Tennessee, North America, USA. Elevation 2630Ft.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s state parks are offering free hikes guided by a ranger next month, in honor of National Trails Day.

Tennessee’s Department of Environment and Conservation says in a news release that all 56 state parks will be providing free hikes on June 1.

The department says that the American Hiking Society designates the first Saturday in June as National Trails Day, a day of public events aimed at advocacy and trail service. Last year, more than 100,000 people participated in National Trails Day events across the country.

Parks are offering a variety of ranger-led hikes, night hikes, history hikes, nature hikes and cleanup hikes along scenic waterways and rugged backcountry trails.

For more information, visit the Tennessee State Parks website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.