Taser ends Morgan County pursuit, Somerville man arrested

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Officials have arrested a Somerville man after a taser ended a foot chase in Morgan County.

Deputies say they tried to pull Ramey Dee Monk,50, over on Curry Chapel Rd but were led on a chase down Highway 36. According to deputies, Monk attempted to lose Deputies by ditching his vehicle and running to Cotaco Creek where he threw his firearm.

Monk was finally apprehended after a taser ended the foot pursuit, according to the report.

According to officials, Monk faces several traffic citations, along with attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia and outstanding warrants in Morgan County.

Morgan County Rescue Squad Dive Team assisted in locating the firearm.

Bond and additional charges are pending, according to report.